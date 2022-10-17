Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 709.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 689.56 ($8.33).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUTO. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($7.97) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 596 ($7.20) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 523.60 ($6.33) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 610.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 598.15. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 488.70 ($5.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.08). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 2,013.85.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.