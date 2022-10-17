Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) PT at $31.14

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. TheStreet lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

