Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) PT at $31.14

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.14.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. TheStreet lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance
Shares of TMHC stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Louis Steffens acquired 11,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
