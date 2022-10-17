Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target at $29.88

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

