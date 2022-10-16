UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 131,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,194,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $421.50 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

