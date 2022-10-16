Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 121 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

FedEx Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $156.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.68. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.