Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

NYSE:ETN opened at $134.31 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

