Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 9,146 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $421.50 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

