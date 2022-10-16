Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.00.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $421.50 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $479.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $523.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.