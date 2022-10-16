Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 872 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $513.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $421.50 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

