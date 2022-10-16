UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34, RTT News reports. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.85-$22.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $21.85-22.05 EPS.

NYSE UNH opened at $513.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $421.50 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

