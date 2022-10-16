Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 717 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 38,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

