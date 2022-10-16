1776 Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,171 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.1 %

NVDA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.85. The firm has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

