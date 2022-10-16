Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 23,883 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 347.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

