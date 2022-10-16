Kendall Capital Management Has $4.97 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.28 and its 200 day moving average is $147.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

