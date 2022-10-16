Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 17,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 14,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.