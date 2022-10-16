Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Allstate by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.92.

Allstate Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.44 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

