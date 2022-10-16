Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 84 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average is $144.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

