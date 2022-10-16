Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 1,324 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,569,000 after buying an additional 1,251,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

