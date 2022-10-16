Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 316 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.79.

PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.67 and its 200 day moving average is $144.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.