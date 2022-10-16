TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 289 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,338,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.08 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

