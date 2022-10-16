International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $37.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

IP opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 112.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

