Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

