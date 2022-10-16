Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 548 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.78.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

