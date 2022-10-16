Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $54,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $183.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.24.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.88.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

