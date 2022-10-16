Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 61,058 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,058 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.