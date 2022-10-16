Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $411,540,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

