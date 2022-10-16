Callahan Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $112.27 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

