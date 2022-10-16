Gratus Capital LLC Buys 2,223 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.93. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $108.96 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

