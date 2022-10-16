Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 86 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $108.96 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $314.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average is $158.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

