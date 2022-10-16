Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagen from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.21.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock worth $1,638,368. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

