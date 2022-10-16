Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 155,965 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,965 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Americold Realty Trust worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $263,910,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 642,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 223,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,466.67%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

