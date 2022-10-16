Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Fastenal Trading Down 6.2 %

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,100. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $43.87 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

