Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,295,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Seagen by 6.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Seagen by 20.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 10,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $133.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.32. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.21.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,625 shares of company stock worth $1,638,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.