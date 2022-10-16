Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lifted by AF Advisors Inc.

AF Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.4% of AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $314.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

