Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,766 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

