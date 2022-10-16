O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,778,000. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after buying an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after buying an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $731.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $714.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $676.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.