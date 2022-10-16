V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $30.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 81.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in V.F. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 39,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in V.F. by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 307,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in V.F. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

