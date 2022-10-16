AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.53-$3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.76-$13.96 EPS.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %
ABBV stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day moving average of $147.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
