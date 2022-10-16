AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.53-$3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.76-$13.96 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

ABBV stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day moving average of $147.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

