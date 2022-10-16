Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Robert Half International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 22.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

