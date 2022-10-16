Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Garmin by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.75. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $165.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRMN. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

