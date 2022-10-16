1,480 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 14,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Pfizer by 6.2% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 51,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 5.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 361,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Pfizer stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

