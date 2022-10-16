Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.50.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.1 %

TSCO stock opened at $198.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $57,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $10,444,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply



Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

