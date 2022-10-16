Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

