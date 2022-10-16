Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.89.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.53.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products

