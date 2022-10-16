Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,252 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Company Profile



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

