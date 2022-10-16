Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GPC opened at $154.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

