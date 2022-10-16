Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,185 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.