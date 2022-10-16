OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 3,053 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.