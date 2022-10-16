Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

