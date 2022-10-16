Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Callahan Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,534 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.04 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.